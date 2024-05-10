How Can Students Stay True to Christ in College? (Part 2) with Emily Rand

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-emily-rand-part-2

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Today we’re going to be picking up where we left off in an interview with a young lady who’s involved in Christian ministry at the college level. Her name is Emily Rand, and she’s a part of the leadership of CCF, which is the Collegiate Christian Fellowship, which is a ministry of First Baptist of Eugene, and it’s directed at the students of University of Oregon, but even more, young people that attend the church at the college level or others that have been won to Christ through their evangelizing, so it’s an excellent organization.









Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos









Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/

Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall

Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall