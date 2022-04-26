Can China & Russia be Trusted? What are their Real Plans? Harley Schlanger (2of2)

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Sarah Westall
See Urgent WHO's Globalist Power Grab: https://rumble.com/v11qmyl-very-urgent-who-world-domination-amendment-may-2022-vote-for-tyranny-and-wo.html
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Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to debate and discuss the true intentions of China and Russia. We disagree on some points and agree on others. But most importantly, we agree on where we want to go in the future. Debates and conversations like this are critical to moving our country and world into a new enlightened period where peace and prosperity can coexist for all countries and human beings. You can learn more about Harley's Schlangers current work at https://schillerinstitute.com/
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Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "War" by Biggrez & "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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