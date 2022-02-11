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Canadian truckers are standing up for freedom, gaining international support
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131 views • February 11, 2022
Canadian truckers are holding the line and refusing to back down even as authorities attempt to crackdown on demonstrators. The message of the Freedom Convoy is echoing globally with protesters in New Zealand descending on Parliament and truckers in France currently making their way to Paris. Truckers in the U.S. are also planning to drive from Parliament to D.C. to stand up against mandates. One America's Daniel Baldwin has more on the international repercussions.
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