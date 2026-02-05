BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Epstein Files - Grammy Self Own - Melania Movie
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 1 day ago

UH-OH: Whoopi Goldberg and Other Members of ‘The View’ Are Mentioned in the Epstein Files


The ladies of The View have been harping on the Epstein Files for months. Like all other members of their party, they thought that this was an effective way to attack Trump.


But would it surprise you to find out that these same idiots are actually mentioned in the Epstein Files themselves?


Kudos to Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters for digging up this incredibly funny information.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/uh-oh-whoopi-goldberg-other-members-view-are/



Melinda Gates Throws Ex-Husband Bill Under the Bus Over Epstein Files, Says That He Has ‘Some Explaining To Do’


Melinda had her say.


And so, we’ve come to the point where Melinda Gates finally threw her ex-husband, Bill, under the bus over the Epstein files.


Yes, threw him to the wolves; Hanged him out to dry; sold him down the river; kicked him to the curb; fed him to the shredder.


Critics say Melinda’s beef with Bill is not so much that he got involved with Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring (after all, she remained married for decades after that) but that it all came public and the scandal tainted her too.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/melinda-gates-throws-ex-husband-bill-under-bus/



Native American tribe that owns land under Billie Eilish’s LA mansion has message for virtue-signaling singer


The Native American tribe that owns the land under Billie Eilish’s multimillion-dollar Los Angeles mansion said celebrities should “explicitly” reference the tribes if they want to use them to virtue-signal.


The Tongva tribe confirmed the “Bad Guy” singer’s $3 million home does sit on its “ancestral land,” after the 24-year-old used her Grammys acceptance speech to rail against ICE and insist that “no one is illegal on stolen land.”


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/native-american-tribe-that-owns-land-under-billie-eilish-s-la-mansion-has-message-for-virtue-signaling-singer/ar-AA1VzTPA



Law firm offers to evict Billie Eilish from her $3M mansion after her “stolen land” Grammys comments


Billie Eilish is discovering that a single sentence on a global stage can trigger a whirlwind of legal satire and property disputes. During the 2026 Grammy Awards, the singer used her Song of the Year acceptance speech for Wildflower to take a stand on immigration and history, a move that has since landed her in the crosshairs of both internet critics and a local law firm.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/celebrity/law-firm-offers-to-evict-billie-eilish-from-her-3m-mansion-after-her-stolen-land-grammys-comments/ar-AA1VJQse



190+ Famous Republican Actors You May Not Have Realized Are Conservatives


https://www.ranker.com/list/actors-republican-actor-and-conservative-actors-list/famous-conservatives


On the Conservatives of Classic Hollywood


March 20, 1854 was the day the Republican Party was founded (at any rate, it’s the day it was named).


https://travsd.wordpress.com/2019/03/20/on-the-conservatives-of-classic-hollywood/



‘Melania’ Documentary Director Says ‘Divine Intervention’ Brought Him to the Surprise Hit Project


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/02/melania-documentary-director-says-divine-intervention-brought-surprise/

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Echoes of Empire: The hidden war for your money, freedom and future

Kevin Hughes
Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Xi Jinping: Taiwan remains most important issue in U.S.-China relations

Ramon Tomey
Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family&#8217;s snowstorm plan

Prepping 101: The essential guide to crafting your family’s snowstorm plan

Zoey Sky
Jeffrey Epstein&#8217;s secret eugenics plan: Breeding a &#8220;superior&#8221; human race with his DNA

Jeffrey Epstein’s secret eugenics plan: Breeding a “superior” human race with his DNA

Belle Carter
ICE under fire: Trump&#8217;s &#8220;softer touch&#8221; pledge tries to save face with the public after deadly Minneapolis shootings

ICE under fire: Trump’s “softer touch” pledge tries to save face with the public after deadly Minneapolis shootings

Lance D Johnson
The Warrior&#8217;s Faith: A battle cry for the modern Church

The Warrior’s Faith: A battle cry for the modern Church

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy