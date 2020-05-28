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CDC Admits COVID Death Rate for Healthy People Is 0.02%!
Viva La Veritas
Viva La Veritas
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25 views • May 28, 2020
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Intro: Lil' Rona by The Tom Dillon Show: https://youtu.be/KbVrVbYe0HU

Jeffrey Epstein's Temple Has Moved To Los Angeles To Find Work:
https://youtu.be/1wkKLEaWnDQ

Yuri Bezmenov - Deception Was My Job (full interview) (RE-UPLOAD):
https://youtu.be/UrS1qDcgdTk

Faraday Bags: https://www.dollarvigilante.com/silent

Ron Paul on CDC Numbers: http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archi...

**MUST SHARE** It's Getting Worse Than You Can Possibly Imagine!! - MSNBC mask and contact tracing propaganda: https://youtu.be/7dW1pRGrsSw?t=172

MUST SEE! Passerby Humiliates MSNBC Crew for Their Mask Hypocrisy! https://youtu.be/t0nLQG9Vxjw

KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov's warning to America https://youtu.be/bX3EZCVj2XA

Woman talking about NASA’s “Future Strategic Decisions and Warfare” document: https://youtu.be/tyseXg5fKzo

NASA Future Strategies:
https://www.metabunk.org/attachments/...

Covid Explained To Kids Propaganda: https://edition.cnn.com/2020/04/25/ap...

Second Wave:
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020...

Rockefeller and the Spanish Flu: https://www.sott.net/article/434959-D...

Media repeating same things over and over https://youtu.be/WrtDnOz1XPg?t=194

For the first time, Twitter has tagged tweets by President Trump as "misinformation", and appended a link where readers can "get the facts" below the tweet's primary text: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/u...

https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-... 250,000 people already enrolled at John Hopkins University

Apple IOS Contact Tracing Update: https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-new...

Hong Kong protests return https://youtu.be/AQwdjOzB4jE

Police Supporters in NYC: https://www.bizpacreview.com/2014/12/...
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newscdcriotnew world orderminnesotapolice brutalitycovid hoax
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