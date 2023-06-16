Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 15 June 2023⚡️

▪️Ukrainian UAVs once again attempted to attack Russian facilities on the Crimean Peninsula.





Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense and signals intelligence units, all the UAVs were neutralized.





▪️The Russian Air Force carried out missile strikes on the facilities of Ukrainian formations in Kryvyi Rih.





One of the targets was an industrial enterprise that was used to repair AFU equipment.





▪️Near Bakhmut, the offensive activity of the AFU decreased slightly due to bad weather.





At the same time, artillery duels along the entire line of contact continued throughout the day.





▪️Fierce fighting continues in Mar'inka in the urban area west of Druzhby Ave.





Russian troops continue to advance methodically from house to house, repulsing regular attempts by the AFU to counterattack.





▪️The situation at the Vremivka salient remains quite tense, with the enemy continuing to attack at the Makarivka-Urozhaine line.





Nevertheless, Russian troops are actively defending, preventing the AFU from developing local success.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the AFU have pulled their forces to the front lines near Orekhovo and Hulyaipole, preparing for another attempted counterattack.





The Russian command is taking all necessary measures to strengthen the defense in this area.





▪️In the Kherson direction, the AFU landing force landed on islands near Oleshky and managed to gain a foothold there.





The enemy is under constant artillery fire, but the AFU continue to hold a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper River.



