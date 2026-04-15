Iranian Shahed-136 drones struck the Surdash Camp training facility used by the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Zigwez - killing Ghazal Molaei & injuring several others - yesterday

Yesterday, Iranian Shahed-136 drones struck the Surdash Camp, a training facility used by the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Zigwez, near Sulaymaniyah, killing Ghazal Molaei and injuring several others.

In another video shown... Two drones were intercepted en route, with footage suggesting they were engaged by a French Air Force Dassault Rafale.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has not issued any official comment regarding the strikes in Iraq.