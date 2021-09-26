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Elon Musk & Grimes SPLIT: 195 BILLION IS NOT EVERYTHING (2021)
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297 views • September 26, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 105:14 Yet He did not let anyone oppress them. He warned kings on their behalf:
Psa 105:15 "Do not touch My chosen people, and do not hurt My prophets."
Psa 105:16 He called for a famine on the land of Canaan, cutting off its food supply.
Psa 105:17 Then He sent someone to Egypt ahead of them—Joseph, who was sold as a slave.
Psa 105:18 They bruised his feet with fetters and placed his neck in an iron collar.
Psa 105:19 Until the time came to fulfill his dreams, the LORD tested Joseph's character.
Psa 105:20 Then Pharaoh sent for him and set him free; the ruler of the nation opened his prison door.
Psa 105:21 Joseph was put in charge of all the king's household; he became ruler over all the king's possessions.
Psa 105:22 He could instruct the king's aides as he pleased and teach the king's advisers.
Psa 105:23 Then Israel arrived in Egypt; Jacob lived as a foreigner in the land of Ham.
Psa 105:24 And the LORD multiplied the people of Israel until they became too mighty for their enemies.
Psa 105:25 Then He turned the Egyptians against the Israelites, and they plotted against the LORD's servants.
Psa 105:26 But the LORD sent His servant Moses, along with Aaron, whom He had chosen.
Psa 105:27 They performed miraculous signs among the Egyptians, and wonders in the land of Ham.
Psa 105:28 The LORD blanketed Egypt in darkness, for they had defied His commands to let His people go.
Psa 105:29 He turned their water into blood, poisoning all the fish.
Psa 105:30 Then frogs overran the land and even invaded the king's bedrooms.
Psa 105:31 When the LORD spoke, flies descended on the Egyptians, and gnats swarmed across Egypt.
Psa 105:32 He sent them hail instead of rain, and lightning flashed over the land.
Psa 105:33 He ruined their grapevines and fig trees and shattered all the trees.
Psa 105:34 He spoke, and hordes of locusts came—young locusts beyond number.
Psa 105:35 They ate up everything green in the land, destroying all the crops in their fields.
Psa 105:36 Then He killed the oldest son in each Egyptian home, the pride and joy of each family.
Psa 105:37 The LORD brought His people out of Egypt, loaded with silver and gold; and not one among the tribes of Israel even stumbled.
Psa 105:38 Egypt was glad when they were gone, for they feared them greatly.
Psa 105:39 The LORD spread a cloud above them as a covering and gave them a great fire to light the darkness.
Psa 105:40 They asked for meat, and He sent them quail; He satisfied their hunger with manna—bread from heaven.
Psa 105:41 He split open a rock, and water gushed out to form a river through the dry wasteland.
Psa 105:42 For He remembered His sacred promise to His servant Abraham.
Psa 105:43 So He brought His people out of Egypt with joy, His chosen ones with rejoicing.
Psa 105:44 He gave His people the lands of pagan nations, and they harvested crops that others had planted.
Psa 105:45 All this happened so they would follow His decrees and obey His instructions. Praise the LORD!
Psa 105:14 Yet He did not let anyone oppress them. He warned kings on their behalf:
Psa 105:15 "Do not touch My chosen people, and do not hurt My prophets."
Psa 105:16 He called for a famine on the land of Canaan, cutting off its food supply.
Psa 105:17 Then He sent someone to Egypt ahead of them—Joseph, who was sold as a slave.
Psa 105:18 They bruised his feet with fetters and placed his neck in an iron collar.
Psa 105:19 Until the time came to fulfill his dreams, the LORD tested Joseph's character.
Psa 105:20 Then Pharaoh sent for him and set him free; the ruler of the nation opened his prison door.
Psa 105:21 Joseph was put in charge of all the king's household; he became ruler over all the king's possessions.
Psa 105:22 He could instruct the king's aides as he pleased and teach the king's advisers.
Psa 105:23 Then Israel arrived in Egypt; Jacob lived as a foreigner in the land of Ham.
Psa 105:24 And the LORD multiplied the people of Israel until they became too mighty for their enemies.
Psa 105:25 Then He turned the Egyptians against the Israelites, and they plotted against the LORD's servants.
Psa 105:26 But the LORD sent His servant Moses, along with Aaron, whom He had chosen.
Psa 105:27 They performed miraculous signs among the Egyptians, and wonders in the land of Ham.
Psa 105:28 The LORD blanketed Egypt in darkness, for they had defied His commands to let His people go.
Psa 105:29 He turned their water into blood, poisoning all the fish.
Psa 105:30 Then frogs overran the land and even invaded the king's bedrooms.
Psa 105:31 When the LORD spoke, flies descended on the Egyptians, and gnats swarmed across Egypt.
Psa 105:32 He sent them hail instead of rain, and lightning flashed over the land.
Psa 105:33 He ruined their grapevines and fig trees and shattered all the trees.
Psa 105:34 He spoke, and hordes of locusts came—young locusts beyond number.
Psa 105:35 They ate up everything green in the land, destroying all the crops in their fields.
Psa 105:36 Then He killed the oldest son in each Egyptian home, the pride and joy of each family.
Psa 105:37 The LORD brought His people out of Egypt, loaded with silver and gold; and not one among the tribes of Israel even stumbled.
Psa 105:38 Egypt was glad when they were gone, for they feared them greatly.
Psa 105:39 The LORD spread a cloud above them as a covering and gave them a great fire to light the darkness.
Psa 105:40 They asked for meat, and He sent them quail; He satisfied their hunger with manna—bread from heaven.
Psa 105:41 He split open a rock, and water gushed out to form a river through the dry wasteland.
Psa 105:42 For He remembered His sacred promise to His servant Abraham.
Psa 105:43 So He brought His people out of Egypt with joy, His chosen ones with rejoicing.
Psa 105:44 He gave His people the lands of pagan nations, and they harvested crops that others had planted.
Psa 105:45 All this happened so they would follow His decrees and obey His instructions. Praise the LORD!
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