© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Motorkultur på Dalarnas frusna sjöar"
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
0 view • February 09, 2020
Fyrhjulingar, epatraktorer, Volvo 245 med sommardäck - alla ekipage är välkomna till motorisracen. Arrangören Pelle: "Vi plogade en bana på sjön och skrev om det på Facebook. Dagen efter kom det flera hundra besökare."
Läs mer här: https://nyadagbladet.se/kultur/motorkultur-pa-dalarnas-frusna-sjoar/
Läs mer här: https://nyadagbladet.se/kultur/motorkultur-pa-dalarnas-frusna-sjoar/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.