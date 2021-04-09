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SMHP: Human Cloning - Fact or Fiction? [09.04.2021]
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85 views • April 09, 2021
This subject and content may be old to some but new to many others. Those that know more please respect those that are just hearing of this. We are all new to this info once in our lives. Thanks in advance. God bless.
Dolly was a female domestic sheep, and the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell, using the process of nuclear transfer.
Born: July 5, 1996, Scotland, United Kingdom
Died: February 14, 2003
Cause of death: Lung disease and severe arthritis
Named after: Dolly Parton
Offspring: Six lambs (Bonnie; twins Sally and Rosie; triplets Lucy, Darcy and Cotton)
These monkey twins are the first primate clones made by the method that developed Dolly By Dennis Normile
Jan. 24, 2018 ,
Chinese scientists have produced two genetically identical long-tailed macaques using the same technique that gave us Dolly the sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal. The feat is a first for nonhuman primates, and despite limitations, it could lead to batches of genetically uniform monkeys for biomedical research.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/01/these-monkey-twins-are-first-primate-clones-made-method-developed-dolly
Engineering Implantable, Laboratory-Grown Organs To Cure Disease
Though medical science may still be years away from growing a heart outside of the human body, the scientists at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) are getting closer every day to reproducing and perfecting many of the tissues, blood vessels and other organs of the human body.
Engineering laboratory-grown organs to implant into humans is why the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) exists. After all, they were the first in the world to do it in 1999 with engineered bladder tissue. (WFIRM director, Dr. Anthony Atala, M.D. announced long-term success in children and teenagers who received bladders grown from their own cells in 2006).
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinseatonjefferson/2018/06/13/engineering-implantable-laboratory-grown-organs-to-cure-disease/#7af73ea47bcb
.............................................
Main content in video thanks to:
THEY LIVE 13/23 WE SLEEP -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBBo7XtRRBocRZQbujbjj2w
.............................................
Truth seeker - https://www.youtube.com/user/nyke420
.............................................
Timeline of Cloning PDF 1866-2005
http://savedsoberawake.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/cloningtimeline.pdf
.............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
1,120 views • Apr 9, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
3.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tYXBThxn1PQ
Dolly was a female domestic sheep, and the first mammal cloned from an adult somatic cell, using the process of nuclear transfer.
Born: July 5, 1996, Scotland, United Kingdom
Died: February 14, 2003
Cause of death: Lung disease and severe arthritis
Named after: Dolly Parton
Offspring: Six lambs (Bonnie; twins Sally and Rosie; triplets Lucy, Darcy and Cotton)
These monkey twins are the first primate clones made by the method that developed Dolly By Dennis Normile
Jan. 24, 2018 ,
Chinese scientists have produced two genetically identical long-tailed macaques using the same technique that gave us Dolly the sheep, the world’s first cloned mammal. The feat is a first for nonhuman primates, and despite limitations, it could lead to batches of genetically uniform monkeys for biomedical research.
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2018/01/these-monkey-twins-are-first-primate-clones-made-method-developed-dolly
Engineering Implantable, Laboratory-Grown Organs To Cure Disease
Though medical science may still be years away from growing a heart outside of the human body, the scientists at Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) are getting closer every day to reproducing and perfecting many of the tissues, blood vessels and other organs of the human body.
Engineering laboratory-grown organs to implant into humans is why the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM) exists. After all, they were the first in the world to do it in 1999 with engineered bladder tissue. (WFIRM director, Dr. Anthony Atala, M.D. announced long-term success in children and teenagers who received bladders grown from their own cells in 2006).
https://www.forbes.com/sites/robinseatonjefferson/2018/06/13/engineering-implantable-laboratory-grown-organs-to-cure-disease/#7af73ea47bcb
.............................................
Main content in video thanks to:
THEY LIVE 13/23 WE SLEEP -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBBo7XtRRBocRZQbujbjj2w
.............................................
Truth seeker - https://www.youtube.com/user/nyke420
.............................................
Timeline of Cloning PDF 1866-2005
http://savedsoberawake.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/cloningtimeline.pdf
.............................................
Please do you own research on the content in the video. Don't take any of the content here as the final say. Let us know how you feel about the content and the speakers in the comment area. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours.
Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful!
*** Remember to bookmark my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com?
https://www.paypal.me/savedsoberawake/? - Invest in SMHP
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shak...? - Bitchute
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52? - Facebook
https://lbry.tv/@shakingmyheadproduct...? - Libry TV
https://lbry.tv/@ShakingMyHead2:8? - Libry TV 2
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyhead...? - Rumble
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr? - Twitter
https://brandnewtube.com/@ShakingMyHe...? - Brandnewtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuPf...? - YT Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP6q...? - YT SMHP3
1,120 views • Apr 9, 2021
Shaking My Head Productions 3
3.01K subscribers
https://youtu.be/tYXBThxn1PQ
Keywords
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