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A Save the Children Documentary . Kommer svenska efter 2,50
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1. Non-citizen New Yorkers who have lived in the city for at least a month may legally vote in city elections as of next year, according to a bill which became law through the mayor’s inaction on Sunday.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-law-allows-non-citizens-to-vote-in-us/
2. The covid injections are all about depopulation and hooking up those who survive these shots into the mainframe and controlled by AI. From Max Igan.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MyWMFlwiWPDm/
3. The Vaccine Passport is Here, and It's All About Control. They make it sound so good.
https://www.brighteon.com/87c3a39d-6d04-42b2-8b4d-58188b62f68a
4. A Save the Children Documentary by Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter
https://www.brighteon.com/bb5c491c-07c1-4f2e-86d4-10a2ea90c72c
5. ** THE FALL OF THE CABAL – THE SEQUEL ** - Part - 20/20, Fear, The New Normal
https://www.brighteon.com/6ba630b9-d82a-4a57-bac8-c04929acaa2f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.infowars.com/posts/new-law-allows-non-citizens-to-vote-in-us/
2. The covid injections are all about depopulation and hooking up those who survive these shots into the mainframe and controlled by AI. From Max Igan.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MyWMFlwiWPDm/
3. The Vaccine Passport is Here, and It's All About Control. They make it sound so good.
https://www.brighteon.com/87c3a39d-6d04-42b2-8b4d-58188b62f68a
4. A Save the Children Documentary by Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter
https://www.brighteon.com/bb5c491c-07c1-4f2e-86d4-10a2ea90c72c
5. ** THE FALL OF THE CABAL – THE SEQUEL ** - Part - 20/20, Fear, The New Normal
https://www.brighteon.com/6ba630b9-d82a-4a57-bac8-c04929acaa2f
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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