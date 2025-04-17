It's putting me out of business: Trump, I'm gonna raise tariffs on everyone

🤷‍♀️ Trump: "I'm gonna raise tariffs on everyone. Tariffs are beautiful. We will rake in so much money immediately. Golden age!"

MAGA: "Let's goooooooo, screw China!"

All the economists everywhere, and everybody with a shred of common sense: "This will be a disaster for the US economy, and especially for regular Americans"

😮MAGA now: "We didn't vote for this. Nobody told us"