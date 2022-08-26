The mask cult: compulsory submission to satan in the name of sickness fear

In this discussion we will talk about the cult / pagan origins of the mask and how it ties in with the so called climate change and efforts to cull the herd while getting you to submit to Satanism by playing on your ignorance. I will ultimately share with you the research from real doctors that show that the mask do not stop the spread of illness.





References:

Mask Wearing and their negative affects on the body! (theHighwire & AndrewTV)

- https://www.brighteon.com/ac1062ae-1db6-4b9b-91cc-09c177c36b1d

Mask wearing linked to lung cancer

- https://www.brighteon.com/82578f40-dcfe-41ab-89e3-9ba466db0389

Bacterial Pneumonia From Mask Wearing

- https://www.brighteon.com/5ab92ae7-7120-42c6-95f8-536609f272da

Occult Ritual Transformation and Coronavirus: How Mask Wearing, Hand Washing, “Social Separation” and Lockdowns Are Age-Old Occult Rituals Being Used to Initiate People Into a New Global Order | by Steve Barwick | May 19, 2020

- https://haveyenotread.com/occult-ritual-transformation-and-coronavirus/

Mask Wearing and Satanic Rituals

- https://christianobserver.net/mask-wearing-and-satanic-rituals/





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