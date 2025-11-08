© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Studies Confirm COVID-19 "Vaccines" Act as Chemical Lobotomies
133 views • 19 hours ago
Two Studies Confirm COVID-19 "Vaccines" Act as Chemical Lobotomies — 146 Serious Brain, Spinal Cord, and Psychiatric Adverse Events Identified
CDC/FDA safety signals BREACHED for prion disease, encephalitis, brain abscesses, dementia, schizophrenia, suicidal and homicidal thoughts, stroke, psychosis, depression, cognitive impairment, delusions, meningitis, myelitis, demyelination syndromes, and MANY more.
The shots disrupt the blood–brain barrier, allowing mRNA, amyloidogenic spike proteins and pathogens to penetrate the brain and spinal cord — an outcome consistent with the skyrocketing rates of cognitive decline now seen across the world.
