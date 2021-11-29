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Timmy Simp Case Proves White Privilege is a Myth | Grunt Speak Shorts
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41 views • November 29, 2021
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How can you support Popp Culture?
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Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
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If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
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Watch Grunt Speak Live on these channels!
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