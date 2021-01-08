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Allegory of the Tree
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31 views • January 08, 2021
What is the World Tree?
How do we climb it?
Throughout history, humanity has expressed its collective unconscious understanding of reality through imagery. Here, we explore some of those cultural images and their stories about the great central tree. Call it the chakras, Tree of Life, Ygdrassil, Axis Mundi, or any other name.
Examine the symbols and gain a better understanding of human consciousness.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
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Twitter
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How do we climb it?
Throughout history, humanity has expressed its collective unconscious understanding of reality through imagery. Here, we explore some of those cultural images and their stories about the great central tree. Call it the chakras, Tree of Life, Ygdrassil, Axis Mundi, or any other name.
Examine the symbols and gain a better understanding of human consciousness.
Website:
http://www.awizardsworkshoppe.com
Become a patron:
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=45058531
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/Stacethewizer/
http://www.twitter.com/stacewizer
http://www.instagram.com/stace_the_wizer
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