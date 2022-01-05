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Response to Chris from Connecticut's video
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2 views • January 05, 2022
RFB (Richie from Boston) posted a video from Chris who is a lawyer in Connecticut who wants to let you know that you're not alone in the massive spiritual fight we're in.Just sharing my own quick video to bring awareness. We are much larger than you think.
Check it out when you can and if you feel inclinded to respond go for it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qA3fr6t12VA4/
The service I was referring to, ripenear.me is an alternative way to still find some of the food you want in your area.
https://www.ripenear.me
You can find me on Freedom Cells Network here:
https://freedomcells.org/members/patewok/
Check it out when you can and if you feel inclinded to respond go for it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qA3fr6t12VA4/
The service I was referring to, ripenear.me is an alternative way to still find some of the food you want in your area.
https://www.ripenear.me
You can find me on Freedom Cells Network here:
https://freedomcells.org/members/patewok/
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