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In the May 31, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the CCP’s BGY plot had made British Prime Minister and some European counties to play devil’s advocate because the CCP used tons of cash, various commitments, investment projects to BGY many people in Russia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. However, USA has the final say. Miles said the declining global economy will lead to the CCP’s death eventually and it will only be a matter of time and means.