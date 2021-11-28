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Don Jr.: “There was a time when the Democrat Party, while we may not agree with them, you could at least understand what they are talking about. That party is dead...
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70 views • November 28, 2021
Don Jr.: “There was a time when the Democrat Party, while we may not agree with them, you could at least understand what they are talking about. That party is dead...
If you shoot a pedophile, the pedophile is the victim... They are literally rationalizing these things on a daily basis...
He raped 5 young boys, Dan. The world is a significantly better place without Joseph Rosenbaum. I’ll just say it, I wish that every Joseph Rosenbaum was no longer on the face of the earth, because we’d be all better off.”
Boom. Funny we’ve been talking about taking down the pedos for 5 years and now President Trump’s son is on Fox talking about it. 💥
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55924
If you shoot a pedophile, the pedophile is the victim... They are literally rationalizing these things on a daily basis...
He raped 5 young boys, Dan. The world is a significantly better place without Joseph Rosenbaum. I’ll just say it, I wish that every Joseph Rosenbaum was no longer on the face of the earth, because we’d be all better off.”
Boom. Funny we’ve been talking about taking down the pedos for 5 years and now President Trump’s son is on Fox talking about it. 💥
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/55924
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