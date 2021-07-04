4th of July Special edited Part 3

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Prophesy, Deborah Williams, Midnight Cry, Revelation 6, Zachariah 1, Independence Day, Peace, Nature, July 4th, Jesus Christ, Power and Authority, Kim Clement, President Trump, Clay Clark 4 Horsemen, Great Reset, What is God's Plan for Your life. Bringing life destroy the cult of Death, so much more. Special Fireworks display.