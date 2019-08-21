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21Aug19 Fluoride, 5G, Born-Alive Abortions: Do They Have ANY Limits?
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24 views • August 21, 2019
Are the attacks against US personnel at the US Embassy in Cuba a harbinger of what’s coming with 5G? A dose of truth as David Knight looks at allowed dosages of fluoride and electromagnetic radiation vs documented biological effects. Technology weaponized with the express approval (and support) of our own government.
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