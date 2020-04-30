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Freedom Is An Emerging Market
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21 views • April 30, 2020
Published on Jun 1, 2015 by #SchoolSucksPodcast
From School Sucks Podcast #353: http://schoolsucks.podomatic.com/entry/2015-06-01T13_02_36-07_00
Our Places In the Emerging Market For Freedom (with Richard Grove and Ernest Hancock)
Richard Grove and Ernest Hancock join me for roundtable on the challenges, rewards and goals involved with producing liberty-oriented and educational media. In our 2.5 hour discussion, we address the following questions:
1) Why is freedom important?
2) Why do we produce freedom-related content and put it out for free?
3) What do we need to do to get more people who listen passively to support us actively?
Look Closer:
Ernie's Site: FreedomsPhoenix.com - http://freedomsphoenix.com
Richard's Site: TragedyandHope.com - http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
From School Sucks Podcast #353: http://schoolsucks.podomatic.com/entry/2015-06-01T13_02_36-07_00
Our Places In the Emerging Market For Freedom (with Richard Grove and Ernest Hancock)
Richard Grove and Ernest Hancock join me for roundtable on the challenges, rewards and goals involved with producing liberty-oriented and educational media. In our 2.5 hour discussion, we address the following questions:
1) Why is freedom important?
2) Why do we produce freedom-related content and put it out for free?
3) What do we need to do to get more people who listen passively to support us actively?
Look Closer:
Ernie's Site: FreedomsPhoenix.com - http://freedomsphoenix.com
Richard's Site: TragedyandHope.com - http://www.tragedyandhope.com/
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