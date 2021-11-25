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X22 REPORT – First 2020 Election Fraud Charges Released,Space Force It’s Going To Be Important
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390 views • November 25, 2021
X22 REPORT - EP. 2636B - Nov 24, 2021
FIRST 2020 ELECTION FRAUD CHARGES RELEASED,SPACE FORCE IT’S GOING TO BE IMPORTANT

The [DS] is panicking they are losing the narrative and people are either resigning, getting fired or not seeking re-election. The people are awake and thinking logically. The election fraud is now spreading from state to state and the people are demanding forensic audits. 5 people were charged for election fraud in Wisconsin. Mike Lindell files a SCOTUS complaint and is waiting for AG to sign on. Trump says that Space Force is very important. Trump & the military caught them all.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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