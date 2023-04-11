El Testamento - GuitarraVallenata Puntera - Rafael Escalona

[Publicado 2 de nov 2016]
Disfruta aprendiendo a tocar temas clásicos del Vallenato en tu guitarra. En esta oportunidad, presentaremos la entrada punteada del tema clásico "El testamento" de Rafael Escalona e interpretada por "Bovea y sus vallenatos", utilizando una guitarra Requinto. De seguro este videito les gustará.🎜 Tono: SOL🎝 Afinación: Normal
📜 La transcripción de acordes en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañantehttps://www.brighteon.com/watch/c08ec328-689c-41e1-be0f-794c2fe5ee6c?index=1
☑ GuitarraVallenata Acompañante II
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/d047c8ef-fffc-419d-9517-773286d240ef?index=1
☑ Técnicas para acompañar:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5e069ea7-023a-4f93-a7f8-ff6dd8cb3c7f?index=1
☑ Rasgueos Vallenatos para tocar con guitarra (Compilados)
https://www.brighteon.com/a211a718-b6b0-4c1d-a6bb-b4d8086f52a3
📨 Contacto: director @ guitarravallenata.org
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
