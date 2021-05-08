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People Dragged Off The Streets In India To Get Covid Vaccine
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1063 views • May 08, 2021
MIRRORED (not sure what is source of this video and if its 100% true but looks pretty dramatic)
"There is currently a genocide taking place. People are being forced to take the vaccine against their will and unvaccinated people are being killed. The water supplies have been turned off for the poorest regions. PLEASE MAKE THIS VIRAL."
"There is currently a genocide taking place. People are being forced to take the vaccine against their will and unvaccinated people are being killed. The water supplies have been turned off for the poorest regions. PLEASE MAKE THIS VIRAL."
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