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The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal - (Part 8: The Gates Foundation - Vaccination Scandals) - By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter
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58 views • May 22, 2022
"The Sequel To The Fall Of The Cabal" is a series created by Janet Ossebaard and Cyntha Koeter that tries to reveal the social events provoked by occultists and that tries to awake the independent thinker in each one of us.
Very important: don't forget to filter the information from this series and from other series that I, Comentadorcommentator, present to all of you and why? Above 50%, the public figures + the political figures are just puppets of the occultists!
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
By,
Comentadorcommentator
Very important: don't forget to filter the information from this series and from other series that I, Comentadorcommentator, present to all of you and why? Above 50%, the public figures + the political figures are just puppets of the occultists!
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
By,
Comentadorcommentator
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