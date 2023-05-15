How Glenn would respond if these ATF agents visited HIM

Glenn Beck





May 14, 2023





What happens if the ATF shows up at your door? Such an occurrence happened recently to one American, who tells the two agents in a recently posted video that he’s the owner of Moonlight Industries. Glenn plays the video in this clip, which shows two ATF agents explain that they are there to ‘pick up’ Forced Reset Triggers the man had recently purchased. Then, Glenn explains how HE would respond to the agents if he found himself in the same situation…





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HM8deCFA-cE