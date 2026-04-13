Corruption in the Pharmaceutical and Agricultural Industries, an interview with Chris Helali

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From farm to pharmacy, is profit driving the system more than public health? Subsidies, corporate influence, and industry ties are reshaping what we eat and how we heal. When food systems and medicine intertwine with big money, transparency becomes critical. Who really benefits—and who pays the price?
#BigPharma #BigAg #FoodSystem #HealthCrisis #Corruption #FollowTheMoney
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