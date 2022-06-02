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THIS MONTH HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH PRIDE 🏳️🌈
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21 views • June 02, 2022
Just like Black History Month has little to do with black history, so too does Pride Month have little to do with pride. Both are jackhammers strategically utilized to weaken the foundation of our country by dividing what should be whole. Companies pander to a supposed marginalized group that has power not afforded any other American community which counters their claim of marginalization in the first place. Screaming for inclusion while excluding 92% of the population is obviously counter productive and as such will inevitably produce nothing but resentment, not acceptance. The truth is the gay community was already accepted. Much like the supply of racism falls short of demand, so too did the claims that exclusion of our gay brothers and sisters was not only steadily on the rise, but costing lives as well at an unprecedented rate. Never mind that data never supported these assertions, our governing bodies still moved heaven and earth to genuflect to the minority of mentally compromised violent narcissists that hijacked the gay community as a fast track to influential control over everyone else. Just like Black History Month does nothing to uplift black Americans - Pride Month does the gay community no favors. It reminds us all that, in the name of diversity, inclusion, and equity, it is the 92% of us who are not a part of the LGBTQ community that don’t matter; meaning, that it is us who are the marginalized community here.
https://www.statista.com/topics/1249/homosexuality/#dossierKeyfigures
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/gay-population-by-state
https://news.gallup.com/poll/389792/lgbt-identification-ticks-up.aspx
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-MONTH-HAS-NOTHING-TO-DO-WITH-PRIDE-e1jdpia
https://www.statista.com/topics/1249/homosexuality/#dossierKeyfigures
https://worldpopulationreview.com/state-rankings/gay-population-by-state
https://news.gallup.com/poll/389792/lgbt-identification-ticks-up.aspx
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THIS-MONTH-HAS-NOTHING-TO-DO-WITH-PRIDE-e1jdpia
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