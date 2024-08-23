BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stew Peters Show; Jewish Mafia NOT Happy with Candace Owens
Join conservative Comedian Leonarda Jonie as she joins Stew Peters to discuss “Lord Farmer,” Candace Owens’ Father-in-Law, coming out in full rage against her for holding a viral X Space with Andrew and Tristan Tate and Dan Bilzerian calling out the truth about Zionism in the world.

Join the #1 Combat Correspondent Michael Yon as he joins Stew Peters to discuss the total invasion and white replacement currently happening at our borders and Kamala’s new platform that will give millions of illegal aliens immediate amnesty including violent human traffickers, drug dealers, child rapists and more.

