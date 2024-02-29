Create New Account
What About Enlightened Beings? Is Buddha Enlightened & One With God? Does Jesus Call Himself to Be Enlightened? Enlightened vs Child Of God, Reason for Incarnation, Nirvanic Bliss, Ascendent Masters
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
https://youtu.be/rI1Dlc28lWQ

20090926 Overview of Divine Truth - Secrets Of The Universe S1P2


1h22m04s - 1h32m08s


https://www.divinetruth.com

“EVERYONE WHO IS DEFINED AS “ENLIGHTENED” IS ACTUALLY USUALLY NOT ON THE DIVINE LOVE PATH.”

@ 1h23m00s


“GOD IS THE ENLIGHTENED BEING AND NO ONE ELSE REALLY IS.”

@ 1h23m57s


Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul condition6th sphere spiritsreincarnated jesusi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godspirit world and afterlifespirits and spirit influencedriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingenlightened vs one with godwho is enlightenedgod is enlightened beingnew birth and one with godbeliefs vs realityconcept of self and self reliancefree will and choicesis buddha godis buddha enlightenedgurus and enlightenednirvanic blissascendent masters

