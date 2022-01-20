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[Streamed live on Jan 20, 2022] CuttingEdge: BTT - Joel Son of Pethuel 2
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20 views • January 22, 2022
1/20/2022 @8amEST/7CST Live
Bible Thumping Thursday - Joel Son of Pethuel 2
Next up the Day of the Lord, sun and moon go into an all out total eclipse, all of the starts disappear and the entire earth shakes.......oooo Joel Chapter 2 is a good one to read and that's what we are gonna do.
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Bible Thumping Thursday - Joel Son of Pethuel 2
Next up the Day of the Lord, sun and moon go into an all out total eclipse, all of the starts disappear and the entire earth shakes.......oooo Joel Chapter 2 is a good one to read and that's what we are gonna do.
#NYSTV on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NYSTV
With the special use of this promo code: EDGE receive 30 days free on the NYSTV network https://nystv.org/
Midnight Ride YT : https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide
NYSTV FB group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/
#FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
#FOJCRADIO on Rumble: https://rumble.com/search/channel?q=FOJCRadio
FOJCRadio Ministry News & More: https://www.fojcradio.com/news/?fbclid=IwAR0pYzLnIdrLe005aZd0cgaedVoka1I1JgTPcgd9yuOyVjvyDFJRZ-VacI8
CuttingEdge Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/CuttingEdge
#Remnant Restoration : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
#TruthRadioShow: http://truthradioshow.com/
Dan Bidondi https://www.youtube.com/user/bionicdanb
Shake & Wake Radio: http://shakeandwakeradio.com/wp/
Sugar and Spice Soap https://sugarandspicesoap.com
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