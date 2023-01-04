Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mark Attwood: Sage advice for the New Year
12 views
channel image
Renegade Media
Published Yesterday |

Mark is a lifelong spiritual truth-seeker, entrepreneur, author, patriot and free sovereign human that entered this dimension in England, 1969.

He resigned from the RAF whilst under training as a pilot in 1989 when he first realized there was something very wrong with our system and started to awaken from his deeply brainwashed state.

He studied Economics for 5 years where nobody even once ever mentioned the fractional reserve banking system.

He has been a poet, a stand-up comic, theatre company actor, producer, director and writer, a journalist, a digital marketing entrepreneur, author, publisher and teacher. He has five children and has lived in four countries (so far).

During his own long dark night of the soul, where God beat him repeatedly around the face with a big wet fish until he finally started listening, he was guided to create the Mark Attwood Show: Adventures in a Cosmic Suit.

Follow Mark online: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

To get tickets to the Truth Tour now, go to https://truthtour.net

To get access to the speaker's GIFT BAG, sign up here: https://renegademedianews.com

Follow Renegade Media on Telegram: https://t.me/renegademedia

Watch the entire Summit here: https://rumble.com/v230pne--the-2023-liberty-summit.html

Subscribe to our Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/c/RenegadeMedia

Keywords
freedomchildrenlibertyadvicenew yearattwoodwe see you

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket