2nd Largest River in the World, 2/3 Gone

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Comparison between years for the video used was for the same time between years, so 2/3 less from last year to this same time this year.
https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/drying-up-of-ganga-river-may-lead-to-food-scarcity-for-115-million-people-says-study-1326709-2018-08-29
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/india-ganges-river-drying-up#:~:text=But%20the%20most%20serious%20long,water%20tables%20in%20the%20floodplains
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_rivers_by_discharge
https://news.mongabay.com/2018/09/as-indias-ganges-runs-out-of-water-a-potential-food-shortage-looms/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdJGAMN_tH0
drbillmcgraw.com
newaquatechpanama.com