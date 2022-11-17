Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2nd Largest River in the World, 2/3 Gone
1084 views
channel image
The Mercury Channel
Published 11 days ago |

Comparison between years for the video used was for the same time between years, so 2/3 less from last year to this same time this year.

https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/drying-up-of-ganga-river-may-lead-to-food-scarcity-for-115-million-people-says-study-1326709-2018-08-29

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/india-ganges-river-drying-up#:~:text=But%20the%20most%20serious%20long,water%20tables%20in%20the%20floodplains

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_rivers_by_discharge

https://news.mongabay.com/2018/09/as-indias-ganges-runs-out-of-water-a-potential-food-shortage-looms/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdJGAMN_tH0

drbillmcgraw.com

newaquatechpanama.com

Keywords
droughtgangesseoncd largest riverreductin in agriculture

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket