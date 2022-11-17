2nd Largest River in the World, 2/3 Gone

Comparison between years for the video used was for the same time between years, so 2/3 less from last year to this same time this year.
https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/gk-current-affairs/story/drying-up-of-ganga-river-may-lead-to-food-scarcity-for-115-million-people-says-study-1326709-2018-08-29
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/culture/article/india-ganges-river-drying-up#:~:text=But%20the%20most%20serious%20long,water%20tables%20in%20the%20floodplains
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_rivers_by_discharge
https://news.mongabay.com/2018/09/as-indias-ganges-runs-out-of-water-a-potential-food-shortage-looms/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fdJGAMN_tH0
drbillmcgraw.com
newaquatechpanama.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.