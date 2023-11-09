Create New Account
Living Exponentially: Shelley Reese, Build An Ark
Living Exponentially
Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Eileen talks to Shelley Reese about her upcoming Urban Homesteading and Emergency Preparedness Expo. While praying about the uncertainty of our world and what God was calling her to do, all Shelley heard was "build an ark!" She went on to say that she was not coming from a place of fear but of awakening, education and community. Over a thousand attended her last Expo!

