EP 2019-9AM Sidney Powell Calls For FBI & DOJ to be "Hosed Out With Clorox & Fire-hoses"

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TUESDAY DECEMBER 01, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1527005510
Powell has been very aggressive in recent weeks as she presents her case of voter fraud to the American people. Last Wednesday, Powell filed a 104 page bombshell complaint in the state of Georgia relating to alleged voter fraud.
“The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections,” reported Abigail Frye on Twitter. “Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!”
“It affects the bedrock of our democratic republic,” Powell started as she detailed fraud in the 2020 election. “It can’t be allowed to stand and, frankly, I’m about to think the entire FBI and the entire Department of Justice need to be hosed out with Clorox and firehoses.” https://bit.ly/36qUgcg
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