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Another day, another film to push a pedophile, gender confusion agenda on naive children. Billy Porter says “the kids are ready” for his trans-fairy god-“mother”. “It’s the grown-ups that are slowing it down”. But while he celebrates cross-dressing, Univ of Illinois is pushing students to get rid of clothing with the former Indian mascot and atheists intimidate schools over the free exercise of religion
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