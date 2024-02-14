Forgiveness as a New Year Resolution | Barbara J Hunt

This is the most powerful and comprehensive way to release the past, to heal when you’re grieving, to let go of long-held grievances, anger, grudges and resentment. Yet forgiveness can be something we procrastinate on for years and sometimes avoid or deny altogether.





Hundreds of studies have proved the multiple benefits of forgiveness and it’s a universal theme in most spiritual teachings, and yet we struggle to implement it in our daily lives.





Forgiveness is often subtle, challenging yet enormously rewarding shadow work. Sometimes it can be hard to admit that we have judged and resented others and ourselves. Culturally we are mired in our resentments, and as a humanity, desperately need to learn how to free ourselves from the grip of wanting the past to have been different…





Barbara J Hunt is a forgiveness specialist, speaker, workshop leader and bestselling author of “Forgiveness Made Easy”.





Barbara discusses all things related to forgiveness and the challenges we can have with it:





the major reasons we find forgiveness so hard

the five most common obstacles to forgiveness

what forgiveness really is

what it isn’t

how to maintain healthy boundaries in relationships

how to know if you’re ready to forgive

why it matters

the phenomenal potential to use this practice to transform the quality of all your relationships

why self-forgiveness is so challenging

the impact of your forgiveness on the world and our journey toward global peace

Barbara’s Social Media Links





Linktree: https://linktr.ee/barbara_j_hunt

Websites: https://www.forgivenessmadeasy.co.uk or https://bit.ly/forgivenesswebsite | http://www.evolutionarycoaching.co.uk/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/barbara_j_hunt/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/barbara-j-hunt

Twitter: https://twitter.com/barbara_j_hunt

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@barbara_j_hunt

FB: https://www.facebook.com/barbara.j.hunt.forgiveness

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5eDhVwSIuGXJIc7wlDP7jn?si=RND5gPNpToGcaXCP-goCtA





Song for International Peace

Song – BRILLIANT, GORGEOUS, TALENTED & FABULOUS





'Forgiveness Made Easy' book

AUS: https://bit.ly/ForgivenessMadeEasyBookAUS

USA: https://bit.ly/forgivenessmadeeasyUSA

UK: https://bit.ly/forgivenessmadeeasy





FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat





Many people in our community are members of the Control Group - an independent health outcomes study working to establish the safety and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, like the COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about their project - including how to help - by visiting the Control Group website: https://controlgroup.coop/





Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.