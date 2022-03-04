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Covid – Recap of The Biggest / Fakest Event In History What a long, strange trip it’s been. None of us would “give back to go back,” if we had the choice. We have learned too much about the world
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157 views • March 04, 2022
Covid – Recap of The Biggest / Fakest Event In History
What a long, strange trip it’s been. None of us would “give back to go back,” if we had the choice. We have learned too much about the world and ourselves. So many strange things played out over the last two years. This video is the final time I will document the acts of the play, and then apply some common sense to our own understanding.
What a long, strange trip it’s been. None of us would “give back to go back,” if we had the choice. We have learned too much about the world and ourselves. So many strange things played out over the last two years. This video is the final time I will document the acts of the play, and then apply some common sense to our own understanding.
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