Dr Shiva says the original Zionists were white Europeans -Zionism is Racism- so you're living in your house in NYC and a Black Dude shows up and tells you to get out as it's his house now - Part B
Regarding the Black Dude that shows up to your house, he says 4000 years ago his decendents owned your land, etc  So it is his house now. He would say that  You need to get the Fuck out now or he will call Mayorkis and have you arrested and put in the same cells with the Jan 6 imprisoned Patriots  So Zionism was the tool of the Kasarian Mafia to steal the Palestine land including Gaza. And how about all the gas and oil deposits sitting under Gaza ?  We all know how these Greedy Kasarian Jews like money. So there you have it.

And what do you think of Boooby Kennedy ?

