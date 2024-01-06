(UPDATE) An Old Lion In The Cage... Is Making A Step Out! I Before & After Ep 88

Kritter Klub
Jan 3, 2024
Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles [embedded subtitles]
**This video is an update from "Spent 7 Years In A Small Cage... The Lion Finally ESCAPES! l Animal in Crisis Ep 389" ( • Spent 7 Years In A Small Cage... The ... )
Do you remember Baram, an old lion struggling to breathe, panting heavily? His ribcage was showing and was stuck in a room that was too small and unmanaged. After being rescued, Baram still has a lot to get settled. Check out how he manages to step forward!
More videos about ‘Before & After Makeover 💈’: • Before & After Makeover 💈
#Kritterklub #lion #rescuedanimals
Be part of Kritter Klub
On Facebook: / kritterklub
On Instagram: / kritter_klub
On Twitter: / kritter_klub
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnAOFxkSXDk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.