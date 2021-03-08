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ThePatriotNurse: Universal Background Checks: How China is Playing This Game
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1631 views • March 08, 2021
Posted 07March2021 ThePatriotNurse: Federal Firearms Background Checks is just a Tyrannical overreach. 2nd Amendment, Thomas Sowell "Intellectuals and Society" ISBN-13 : 978-0465025220 Centralized Government continue to grow to cleans their free opponents such as what happened in Hitler's Germany or in China under Mao. First they take away your guns. Hong Kong dissidents. Mao "Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun". BLM or Antifa uses methods of Mao's Jackbooted thug Power. Communist Antifa Local Riots leads up to Universal Background Check that disarm the local people. Invest in yourself so that you can have Options. You need Skills.
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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