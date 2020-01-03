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Remember Climategate? - Secret Copenhagen Documents Leaked - Part 1
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31 views • January 03, 2020
Uploaded on January 2 2020
Remember Climategate? - Secret Copenhagen Documents Leaked From University Of East Anglia During The Week Of Monday November 16 2009 - Flashback From December 9 2009 - Part 1
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32e0e065-add0-44fe-8534-9b83f11562cb
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Remember Climategate? - Secret Copenhagen Documents Leaked From University Of East Anglia During The Week Of Monday November 16 2009 - Flashback From December 9 2009 - Part 1
Part 2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/32e0e065-add0-44fe-8534-9b83f11562cb
Following the de-platforming and de-funding of Alex Jones and many others associated with InfoWars, as of January 2 2020 your support is needed more than ever so visit and shop at: www.infowarsstore.com
Daily shows and news links:
www.infowars.com (Main news website)
www.infowars.com/show (Shows from 8AM to 9PM - Central time)
www.banned.video (New and improved, also broadcasting the live shows)
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