Zelensky is a "BLACK HOLE" - 'One Guy From Ukraine' - Advertising at NY City Museum Natural History - 110822
Published 20 days ago

Zelensky is a "black hole"


Advertising of the American Museum of Natural History in New York:


"Mars is not chocolate, Milky Way (Milky Way) is also not chocolate, a black Hole is one guy from Ukraine."

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

