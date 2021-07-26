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DR. CHARLES HOFFE: EACH CUMULATIVE SHOT BRINGS YOU CLOSER TO DEATH ☠ IRREVERSIBLE ORGAN DAMAGE
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9462 views • July 26, 2021
Chilling Video Paints a Grim Picture for Those Getting Multi-jabbed. DR. CHARLES HOFFE: MRNA VACCINES ‘WILL KILL MOST PEOPLE’ Wuhan Virus mRNA shots are programmed to turn a person’s body into a spike protein “factory,” and Dr. Hoffe says that over time these mass-produced spike proteins cause progressive blood clotting. No fewer than 60 percent of people who take an mRNA injection will suffer from these blood clots – and in the end, an overwhelming majority will end up six feet under due to the damage caused.
https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
European Medicines Agency Official: ‘Clear Link’ of Vaccine & Deadly Blood Clots in the Brain
https://cleverjourneys.wordpress.com/2021/04/11/european-medicines-agency-official-clear-link-of-vaccine-deadly-blood-clots-in-the-brain/?preview=true
credit goes to the MEDIA GIANT ---- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mediagiant/
https://theduran.com/dr-charles-hoffe-mrna-vaccines-will-kill-most-people-through-heart-failure-62-already-have-microscopic-blood-clots/
European Medicines Agency Official: ‘Clear Link’ of Vaccine & Deadly Blood Clots in the Brain
https://cleverjourneys.wordpress.com/2021/04/11/european-medicines-agency-official-clear-link-of-vaccine-deadly-blood-clots-in-the-brain/?preview=true
credit goes to the MEDIA GIANT ---- https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mediagiant/
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