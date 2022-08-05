EPOCH TV: Gen. Flynn Reveals His $50M Lawsuit Against FBI and DOJ Over Russia Probe; $40K Lawsuit Against DoD

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EPOCH TV - Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
Gen. Flynn Reveals His $50M Lawsuit Against FBI and DOJ Over Russia Probe; $40K Lawsuit Against DoD
Watch the FULL interview with General Flynn 👉 https://ept.ms/FBILawsuit