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8/11/2022 Miles Guo: I believe the deaths of Liu Wenxi and his wife is a consequence of COVID vaccination, and have nothing to do with the brutal attack on the four girls in Tangshan. Tangshan is under the control of Yao's family and Wang Qishan, and Liu Wenxi didn't dare to irritate Wang Qishan