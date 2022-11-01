WHEN THE VACCINATED WAKE UP TO REALIZE THEY'VE BEEN POISONED, WHAT WILL WE DO THEN?

Recently my friend Maria Zeee of Zeee Media did an instagram that effected me in a profound way. I felt moved to make a short video expressing those hard hitting questions that those of us in the “truther” movement might have when it comes to the people we know and love who decided to take the Covid Vaccine. Right now the “normies” are starting to wake up to the truth and they are getting information that is “delayed” by about two years. How are we going to respond to them when they realized they’ve been poisoned and they come to us for help? Will be be able to forgive those that called us crazy conspiracy theorists?





