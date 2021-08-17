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This is how the conversation about January 6th should have started
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60 views • August 17, 2021
This is how the conversation about January 6th should have started. But instead, Biden and his “administration” show their lack of empathy for the 4 deaths and countless injuries from that day in DC, and the carnage they caused the American people, and they also have no problem being cruel to the political prisoners being held today for their optics.
I personally can’t wait any longer for the tables to turn, so I’m flipping them over myself.
Join me - join the team!
Support my work at https://stophate.com/support
#StopHate
#FightBack
I personally can’t wait any longer for the tables to turn, so I’m flipping them over myself.
Join me - join the team!
Support my work at https://stophate.com/support
#StopHate
#FightBack
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