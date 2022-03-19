CENSORSHIP HIDES THE TRUTH - GOVERNMENT COUPS, WAR, PSYOPS, HUMAN TRAFFICKING

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
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Kent Lewiss, founder of Freedom.Social, joins the program to discuss the mass illusion created for the people. The illusion is only able to dominate the people's minds due to a controlled media and mass censorship. More of us have broke out of the illusion and are demanding the end to censorship.
Learn more about Kent Lewiss and his platform at https://Freedom.Social
Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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